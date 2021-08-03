Recovered property
Maryville
• Officers responding at 1:56 a.m. Aug. 3 to a report of a disturbance possibly involving motorcycles at the soccer field behind John Sevier Elementary School, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., found two minibikes, valued at a total of $1,400, parked between the bleachers. The Maryville Police Department posted on social media that anyone missing one of these and who can provide proof of ownership and a description should contact Lt. Carlos Hess at 865-273-3831.
