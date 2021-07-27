Recovered property
• Jackie McCulloch, Cunningham Street, Maryville, reported at 4:20 p.m. July 26 that she found a debit card belonging to Erica Hollie Isbill, Maplecrest Drive, Louisville, in bushes at Badgett Ally and Railroad Avenue. An Alcoa Police officer was unable to reach Isbill by phone and placed the card into evidence at the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.