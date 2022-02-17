Theft
Alcoa
• A manager at the Dick's Sporting Goods located at 221 Hamilton Crossing reported at 2:52 p.m. Feb 15 that someone stole seven men's shirts from the store. The manager also reported that the person who stole the shirts had previously stolen items from the store. Total losses from all thefts involving the person alleged to have stolen the seven shirts are estimated to be between $1,500 and $2,000.
Blount County
• Judy A. McClure, 67, Smokemont Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:38 p.m. Feb. 10 that someone stole her vehicle. Deputies recovered the vehicle shortly after her report at another residence.
• William H. Waters, 22, Lee Lambert Loop, Maryville, reported at 1:43 p.m. Feb. 16 that someone stole his gun from inside his vehicle, which was parked at his residence. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft. Total losses are valued at $250.
