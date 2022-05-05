Theft
Blount County
• Callie Wendt, East Cumberland Drive, Louisville, reported at 10:09 a.m. May 3 that someone took numerous credit cards from her vehicle. She told police that she had canceled the cards.
• Samuel Sampley, Millstone Gap Road, Seymour, reported that someone stole a gun safe containing 26 firearms from his property. Total losses are valued at $14,573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.