Theft
Blount County
• Robin L. Sutton, 62, Hope Street, Maryville, reported at 1:03 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone stole two video cameras, an electric screwdriver and a battery charger from her home. The total losses are valued at $165.
• An employee of the City of Maryville reported at 8:35 a.m. that someone stole a city electrical meter, valued at $425, from a residence on Middlesettlements Road. The theft of the meter damaged part of the residence from which the meter was stolen, but the homeowner has not yet filed a property damage report.
