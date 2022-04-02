Theft
Alcoa
• Jonathan D. Boyle, Powell, reported at 4:45 p.m. March 31 that someone stole a magnet from his car. Boyle was paid $150 dollars per month to display the magnet, which advertised Mike's House of Comics and Collectables, on his vehicle.
