Theft
Blount County
• Carolyn B. Thompson, 75, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville reported at 4:07 p.m. March 22 that someone stole four batteries from her boat. Total losses are estimated at $400.
• Robert H. Brown, 53, Longview Drive, Greenback, reported at 9:23 a.m. March 22 that someone entered an unlocked outbuilding that he owned and ransacked it. He added that someone stole two pistols from vehicles parked on his property, as well as a hitch. The hitch was recovered. Total losses are estimated at $2,700.
• Darlene A. Lawson, 57, Beacon Way, Rockford, reported at 12:55 p.m. March 23 that someone stole two Kenmore freezers that had been placed outside of her residence. Total losses are estimated at $800.
• An employee of the Cash and Carry Wholsesale located at 1520 Jefferson Avenue reported at 10:14 a.m. March 24 that someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from the business' truck. Total losses are estimated at $500.
• Michael Lynn Barton, 64, McArthur Road, Maryville, reported at 12:02 p.m. March 24 that someone stole his bicycle from the Blount County Justice Center. Deputies reportedly told Barton that a deputy moved the bicycle from the vestibule where he had left it, but were unable to find the bicycle. Total losses are estimated at $100.
