Theft
Maryville
• An employee of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 South reported at 7:09 p.m. April 26 that someone stole various items from the store. The employee told police that the person who stole from the store also used an old receipt to return other items, for which he or she did not pay, to Walmart for a cash refund of $31.76.
