Theft
Alcoa
• An employee at ECats, located at 2143 Payne Avenue reported at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 1 that someone stole A/C unit parts, including a compressor and 150 feet of 3/4" copper tubing. Officers also noted damage to one of the buildings. Initial estimates of the total losses are over $2,000.
