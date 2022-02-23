Theft
Maryville
• An employee at the Home Depot located at 943 Foothills Mall Drive reported at 4:31 p.m. that two people came into the store, grabbed a receipt, took items from the store's shelf that matched those listed on the receipt and took those items to the returns desk for a gift certificate valued at $124.94. The employee who reported the theft allegedly watched a video of the incident on a store camera weeks after it occurred.
