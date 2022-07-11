Theft

Maryville

• Walmart, 2410 Highway 411 South, Maryville, reported at 3:54 p.m. July 12 that an employee had taken $60 cash that a customer had accidentally left at a self checkout register. 

• Home Goods, 730 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 3:39 p.m. July 12 that two people had taken merchandise from shelves and returned them for money without paying. The total loss was $509.95.

• Dollar General, 1611 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 2:38 p.m. July 12 that someone took a Nestle Dibs ice cream tub from the store without paying. The total loss was $2.95.

