Theft
Alcoa
• An employee of the Enterprise located at 2306 U.S. Highway 129 reported at 10:21 a.m. March 1 that someone had not returned a vehicle that they had agreed to return by Jan. 15. The police report indicates that Enterprise employees attempted to contact the person who had rented the vehicle on multiple occasions, but that they were unable to do so.
Blount County
• Dale Sinard, 67, Mutton Hollow Road, Maryville, reported at 3:07 p.m. March 1 that someone stole his handgun from his residence several weeks before he filed a police report. Total losses are estimated at $200.
