Theft
Maryville
• Joshua C. Sunderland, 39, Dusjane Way, reported at 1:03 p.m. March 5 that someone stole two guns from his vehicle and his garage. He told officers that his wife had left one of the vehicle's windows down overnight, and that when she looked at the vehicle in the morning, she observed that it appeared to have been searched. Sunderland reported that someone had also entered his garage and stole another one of his guns. Total losses are estimated at $800.
• Richelle Dawn Reaves, 33, Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 11:01 a.m. March 5 that someone stole prescription medication and about $520 from her vehicle. Total losses are estimated at $610.
• Brett W. Gibson, 31, Legends Way, Maryville, reported at 9:06 a.m. March 7 that someone had stolen a hunting knife and loose change from his vehicle.
• Jorge Alvarez, 34, Mercer Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:01 a.m. March 5 that someone stole a smart watch from the console of his unlocked truck. The police report also states that someone told officers that her car also appeared to have been searched, though nothing was taken from it. Total losses are estimated at $230.
• Kristie Leanne Davenport, 45, reported at 12:05 p.m. March 6 that someone stole about $140 in cash from her wallet when she forgot it at the Dunkin' Donuts located at 618 South Washington Street. Her credit cards were not stolen.
