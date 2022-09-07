Theft
Maryville
• A representative of Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:41 p.m. Sept. 3 that someone had been spotted hiding merchandise in her purse and fled the store when confronted by employees. The total loss was estimated at $150.
• Brian McMurray, Lodge Street, Alcoa, reported at 4:09 p.m. Sept. 4 that someone had stolen the driver's license of his wife, Laura McMurray, Lodge Street, Alcoa, while she was attending a concert at The Shed, 1820 West Lamar Alexander Parkway. The total loss was estimated at $25.
• Joseph William Doolin, Cullen Street, Maryville, reported at 7:31 a.m. Sept. 2 that someone had stolen his green 2003 Honda Pilot from KenJo Market, 2003 E Broadway Ave, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $2,000.
• A representative of Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:27 p.m. Sept. 6 that two unknown individuals had collected a pole saw attachment, a leaf blower kit and a chainsaw kit from the store before leaving without paying through the emergency door. The total loss was estimated at $1,117.
Blount County
• Norman J. Williamson, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, reported at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 3 that someone had stolen several tools out of the bed of his truck. The total loss was estimated at $2,100.
• George S. Barry, Enterprise Way, Maryville, reported at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 3 that someone had entered his house and taken multiple items of jewelry and a television. The total loss was estimated at $750.
• Marilyn M. Willocks, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, reported at 1:00 p.m. Sept. 2 that she had loaned her silver 2005 Ford EPR to someone and they had not returned it. She has been unable to contact the person since. The total loss was estimated at $7,800.
• Michael L. Garland, Remsen Street, Alcoa, reported at 7:44 a.m. Sept. 3 that someone had stolen multiple of his tools and other items from an outbuilding on Duncan Road, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $3,150.
• Christopher E. Cooper, Hopewell Road, Maryville, reported at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 that someone had stolen his Red Heeler mix puppy from outside his home. The total loss was estimated at $400.
• Johnnie L. Britton, Boulder Street, Maryville, reported at 9:56 a.m. Sept. 6 that someone had stolen his 2007 Harley-Davidson 150 motorcycle after he left it broken down near George's Greek Boat Ramp, 2262 Topside Road, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $9,800.
Alcoa
• A representative of the City of Alcoa reported at 1:11 p.m. Sept. 2 that TDK Construction, 1610 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, had been using water from fire hydrants without a meter despite numerous warnings to use hydrants with meters. No estimate of the total loss has been given.
• Lacey Danielle Cunningham, Greenback, reported at 10:57 a.m. Sept. 3 that she had lost her wedding ring, having last seen it at East Tennessee Medical Group, 226 Joule Street, Alcoa, and was unable to find it by searching. The total loss was estimated at $1,500.
• Kayla Nicole Brewer, Maryville, reported at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 5 that someone had stolen her license plate from her vehicle. No estimate of the loss was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.