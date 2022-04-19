Theft
Blount County
• Jeremy S. Glisson, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, reported at 5:38 p.m. April 16 that someone stole his generator. Total losses are valued at $1,000.
• Melanie A. Jones, Lora Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:41 p.m. April 16 that someone had stolen mail from her mailbox. Damages are valued at $0, but Jones told police she was concerned that someone could use information in her mail to open a bank account in her name.
