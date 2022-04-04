Theft
Blount County
• Brandon L. Thomas, Lady Bug Lane, Maryville, reported at 1:29 p.m. April 3 that someone stole his 1967 Chevrolet truck. Total damages are estimated at $7,000.
Maryville
• Lori A. Teffeteller, Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 1:06 p.m. March 30 that someone stole her wallet from her vehicle while it was parked in front of the Food City located at 1715 West Broadway Avenue. Total damages are estimated at $50.
• An employee of the Claire's Boutique located at 197 Foothills Mall Drive reported at 11:51 a.m. March 31 that someone stole money from the store's cash register. Total damages are valued at $1,393.28.
