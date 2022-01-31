Theft
Blount County
• Travis J. Boring, 38, Emert Williams Road, Maryville, reported at 12:03 p.m. Jan. 30 that someone stole the license plate from his vehicle. Total losses are valued at $5,000.
• Regina Williams reported at 8:49 a.m. Jan. 31 that someone stole cash, a jacket and drill bits from her residence. She also reported that a firearm was missing from her home. Total losses are valued at $820.
• Kane Hatcher, 27, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 28 that someone attempted to break into his truck in Nov. 2021. Officers observed damage to the driver’s door as well as to the driver’s side passenger door, but informed Hatcher that it would be difficult to find any offender because of the length of time that passed between the incident and the report. Total losses are valued at $2,000.
