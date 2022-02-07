Theft
Alcoa
• The manager of the Food City located at 2135 East Broadway Avenue reported at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 4 that someone stole a Bati drink and dog food from the store. Total losses are valued at $29.99.
• Taylor Pinkston, Knoxville, reported at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone stole the license plate from his vehicle, which was parked at the Texas Roadhouse located at 334 Fountain View Circle.
