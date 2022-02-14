Theft
Alcoa
• Mathew Austin Brown, 28, Sterling Avenue, Maryville, reported at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 that someone stole his truck from where he had parked it on the side of Pellissippi Parkway after he experienced a flat tire. Brown reported that he had left the truck, which contained no personal effects other than a toolbox, on the side of the road while he went to purchase a new tire. He reported that the vehicle was gone when he returned. Total losses are estimated at $2,900.
