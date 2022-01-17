Theft
Maryville
• An employee at Clover Hill Senior Living, 2317 U.S. Highway 411 South, reported at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 10 that someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the buses.
• John M. Doan reported at 3:18 p.m. Jan. 11 that someone stole two handguns, valued at $300 and $175, from his vehicle's center console.
• An employee of Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, reported at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 11 that someone shoplifted approximately $648.91 from the store. Surveillance footage was captured of the alleged offender, who had a previous shoplifting charge, and a warrant put out for her arrest.
• Rik Ashika Scudder reported at 11:27 Jan. 11 that someone stole a tool box with an assortment of tools inside from the bed of his truck while he was parked at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive. The total value of the items was about $3,050.
• A City of Maryville employee reported at 3:56 Jan. 12 that someone had stolen $5,862.04 worth of utility service from the city. The person allegedly tampered with the electric and water meter on the home after the city had turned the home's utility services off.
