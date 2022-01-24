Theft
Alcoa
• Allen Walker reported at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 18 that someone stole his vehicle while it was parked off Alcoa Highway. The last time he saw the vehicle was on Jan. 14, around noon.
Blount County
• Steven T. Sands, Pleasant Hill Road, reported at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 16 that someone stole the new appliances from his newly delivered mobile home. It is under construction, so he hadn't been staying there. The appliances were valued at approximately $2,375.
• David E. Webb, Temple Road, reported at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 15 that someone took tools and a propane torch from his shed, valued at $60.
• Johanna Smith, 46, Clendenen Road, Maryville, reported at 8 p.m. Jan. 22 that someone stole a package, valued at $108, from her porch.
Maryville
• Ronald H. Inman, 57, Hubbard Drive, reported at 12:46 a.m. Jan. 19 that someone entered an outbuilding of a 3437 Buchanan Road construction site and stole an axle trailer, a walk-behind mower and several rolls of electrical wiring. Total losses are valued at $9,700
• Bailey Clifford, 24, Lydia Lane, reported at 3:28 p.m. Jan. 19 that someone stole his iPad and Security game camera. Total losses were valued at $1,200.
• The manager of Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, reported at 8:43 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone shoplifted approximately $500 worth of batteries. The suspect was not at the store at the time of report, but was identified from a purse with the person's belongings that was left behind.
• Michael A. Hurst reported at 9:42 a.m. Jan. 17 that someone took his cellphone from along the roadway and never returned it. Hurst told officers he had driven with the phone on top of his car and couldn't find it when he backtracked. A satellite from his cellular provider showed it's last location was inside of Dominos, 2636 U.S. Highway 411 South. The phone is valued at $1,000.
• Karrie Leann Whitehead, Melvin Avenue, reported at 1:54 p.m. Jan. 16 that someone stole $250 from a box in her juvenile daughter's bedroom.
• Audrey L. Robertson, Tuckaleechee Pike, reported at 4:23 Jan. 14 that someone stole her former cellphone from inside her residence. She was no longer using the cellphone. It was valued at $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.