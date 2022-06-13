• Joseph B. Ulrich, Alcoa, reported at 12:02 p.m. June 7 that someone stole a bicycle and three bicycle helmets from his backyard. Total damages are valued at $480.
• Lisa A. Brueckman, Maryville, reported at 11:48 a.m. June 7 that someone stole two packages from the doorstep of her apartment.
• Christian Flores, Kentucky, and Wilfredo and Wilber Braulio, Maryland, reported at 6:27 p.m. June 9 that someone stole $300, a laptop, seven pairs of shoes and a black backpack from their Main Stay Suites hotel room at 361 Fountain View Circle
• An employee of the Hall Road Car Wash located at 335 South Hall Road reported at 10:23 a.m. June 9 that someone stole a hose from the business. Initial damages are valued at $200.
• Peggy Bandy, Maryville, reported at 12:55 p.m. June 9 that someone had stolen four cups from her shopping cart while she was moving her dog from a cart into her vehicle after she finished shopping at the 1099 Hunters Crossing Lowe's. Total losses are valued at $100.
• William Thomas Ferguson, Alcoa, reported at 12:29 p.m. June 9 that someone stole his laptop and speaker from his vehicle. He provided police with the laptop's serial number.
Blount County
• Ellen M. Weingartz, Barberry Court, Maryville, reported at 7:30 a.m. June 12 that someone stole a package from her mailbox. Total damages are estimated at $40.
Maryville
• An employee of the Bath and Body Works located at 148 Foothills Mall Drive reported at 7:33 p.m. June 12 that someone stole candles and body care items from the store. Total losses are estimated at $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.