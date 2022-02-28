Theft
Blount County
• Jeffrey Orr reported at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 25 that someone stole a large campaign sign that he had placed near a CBBC Bank. He last remembered seeing the sign on Feb. 21. The incident report notes that Orr told Blount County Sheriff's deputies that other signs had been also stolen on different occasions. The sign is valued at $70. A week earlier, on Feb. 17, 2022, Orr reported that three campaign signs were stolen from West Hunt Road and Milford Avenue. They are collectively valued at $148.
Maryville
• An employee at the Monte Vista Baptist Church located at 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road reported at 10:46 a.m. Feb. 25 that someone stole three catalytic converters from church-owned vans. Total losses are estimated to be approximately $2,000.
• Maria Armbrester, 50, Crestridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:41 p.m. Feb 25 that someone stole about 11 pieces of jewelry from her mother-in-law, Joyce Tipton, 86, also of Maryville. Total losses are estimated at around $1,100.
