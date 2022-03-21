Theft
Maryville
• Jeremy David Conley, 44, Rockdale Lane, Maryville, reported at 9:17 p.m. March 17 that someone stole the SIM card from his phone. Losses are estimated at $5.00.
• An employee of the Knoxville Granite Depot located at 1215 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 6:44 p.m. March 16 that someone had stolen a company vehicle, valued at $5,000, over the summer. The vehicle was found on private property in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, on March 16 and towed to Tennessee.
• Kimberly Ann Kiely Bouker, 45, Brown School Road, Maryville, reported at 5:54 p.m. March 17 that someone had broken into her vehicle. She reportedly told police that her car had been dented and that there were scratches to a side panel of the vehicle. Officers noted in their report that she said that the doors to the vehicle had been left open and that her battery had died during the night. Total losses are estimated at $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.