Theft
Maryville
• Daryll K. Smith reported at 12:53 p.m. March 27 that someone had stolen his keys from a check-out counter at Walmart, 2410 US Highway 411 South, after he had left them there. Cameras allegedly showed someone taking the keys and leaving.
• Christopher Vincent Wells reported at 10:29 a.m. March 27 that someone had stolen his vehicle while he was inside EZ Stop, 1764 West Broadway Avenue. The vehicle was valued at $12,500 and contents inside of it at $1,050.
• William Joseph Vandyke, North Wingate Way, reported at 9:45 a.m. March 25 that someone may have stolen a handgun valued at $700 from his vehicle. He told officers he placed the vehicle in the truck on Feb. 3 before taking it to get serviced at Auto Physicians, 107 Plymouth Drive, Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.