Theft
Blount County
• Scotty D. Helton, 51, Ramsen Street, Alcoa, reported at 1:11 p.m. March 3 that someone stole components of an AC unit and heating pump that belonged to him. Helton and one witness went to one of Helton’s properties to assess any potential damages following an eviction and noticed that some panels seemed to have been loosened. They left the area and returned to find that internal components of the unit were missing. Damages are estimated at $6,200.
