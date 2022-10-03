• Brenda K. Sparks, Sparks Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 2 that someone had taken a Himiway electric bicycle from her porch. The total loss was estimated at $,1700.
• Morris T. Burkett, Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 29 that someone had taken a bundle of steel roof panels from his yard. The total loss was estimated at $3,000.
Maryville
• Colin Quesenberry, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:01 a.m. Oct. 2 that someone had broken into a shed belonging to Maryville Friends Church, 2044 Sequoyah Avenue, Maryville, and stolen a pair of gas cans. The total loss was estimated at $260.
• Derek Kile Dudash, Manassas Dive, Maryville, reported at 2:49 p.m. Oct. 2 that someone had stolen his wallet from his locker at Denso Manufacturing, 1541 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $100.
• Donald P. Bryant Jr., Linda Lane, Maryville, reported at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 1 that someone had broken the window of his neighbor's house and left the back door unlocked. No estimated loss was given.
• Natalie A. Siegel, Maple Grove Street, Maryville, reported at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 30 that someone had taken her Canik 9mm handgun from the glovebox of her vehicle. The total loss was estimated at $650.
