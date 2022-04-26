Theft
Maryville
• Jamie Franklin Gaylor, Foch Street, Maryville, reported at 5:55 p.m. April 22 that someone stole his mower from a residential property where he was employed. Total losses are valued at $300.
• A nurse at Asbury Place Maryville, located at 2648 Sevierville Road, reported at 1:22 p.m. April 25 that someone stole Oxycodone from a resident there by forging her signature on a medication list. No estimate of monetary damages was given.
