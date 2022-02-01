Theft
Alcoa
• Jennifer Raub, 36, Mimosa Heights Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 31 that someone stole her Tennessee registration tag from her unlocked vehicle. She told officers that she had last seen the tag approximately one week prior to the report. Officers reported that the lack of camera footage and the lag between the incident and the report left them with no suspects.
Blount County
• The owner of a booth at the Rivermill Antique Mall, located at 4618 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland, reported at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 31 that someone stole two 14-carat gold necklaces and a black purse from his booth at some point between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. Total losses were valued at $560.
• A contractor working at a Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, residence reported at 7:58 a.m. Jan. 31 that someone stole a bundle of plywood from the residence. The contractor reported that the theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 6 a.m. Jan. 31. Total losses are valued at $4,600.
