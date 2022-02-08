Theft
Blount County
• Charles M. Wates, 41, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported at 4:23 p.m. Feb. 7 that someone stole the keys to his vehicle and the keys to his girlfriend’s vehicle. Total losses were valued at $400.
Maryville
• James J Wates, 38, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, reported at 2:43 p.m. Feb. 7 that someone stole his vehicle. Total losses were valued at $7,800.
• Brenda J. Hord. 77, Sandy Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 3:58 p.m. Feb. 7 that someone removed the catalytic converter from her vehicle and stole it. Total losses are valued at $1,500.
