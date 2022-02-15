Theft
Blount County
• Daniel N. Solares-Adams, 29, Louisville Road, Louisville, reported at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 14 that someone stole his car keys and then his vehicle. Total losses are valued at $8,000.
Maryville
• The owner of the 76 Gas Station at 913 Montvale Road reported at 5:11 a.m. Feb. 12 that someone had broken into the gas station and stolen 80 Kang vapes, two cigarillo boxes and a tobacco grinder. Total damages are valued at $1,529.55
