Theft

Blount County

• William D. France, Teds Way, Louisville, reported at 2:30 p.m. June 26 that someone stole his license plate. Total damages are valued at $30. 

• Layla Olvera, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, reported at 9:56 a.m. June 27 that someone stole her lawnmower. Total damages are estimated at $400.

Maryville

• Rex A. Hall, Park Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:16 p.m. June 27 that someone stole clothes and a gold chain from him. Total losses are estimated at $390.

