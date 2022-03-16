Theft
Alcoa
• Christopher Brian Rhodes, 51, Florida, reported at 11:55 a.m. March 14 that someone stole his toolboxes from the Pleasant View Baptist Church located at 487 Cochran Street. Total losses are valued at $800.
Blount County
• Austin R. Traylor, 21, Sheets Hollow Road, Greenback, reported at 3:17 p.m. March 14 that someone stole his revolver from his unlocked Ford. Total losses are estimated at $300.
Maryville
• Gary Crosby, 63, Legends Way, Maryville reported at 10:02 p.m. March 14 that someone stole his utility trailer from his neighbor's lot. Total losses are valued at $3,400.
