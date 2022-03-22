Theft
Maryville
• Stacy Hawkins, 48, Belmont Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:04 p.m. March 21 that someone stole the catalytic converter from her vehicle while she was at work. Total losses are estimated at $800.
• An employee at the Ulta Beauty located at 734 Watkins Road reported at 10:48 a.m. March 21 that someone stole 10 items from the store at an earlier date. Total losses are valued at $549.
•A Maynardville juvenile reported at 10:30 a.m. March 21 that someone stole his mother's Coach purse, containing her checkbook, credit and debit cards and identity documents while she was at Blount Memorial Hospital. Total losses are estimated at $434.
• Phyllis Jane Bright, 67, Cunningham Street, Maryville reported at 11:29 a.m. March 18 that someone stole her purse after she accidentally left it at the Food Lion located at 1707 East Lamar Alexander Parkway. The purse contained her driver's license, insurance card, $567 and credit and debit cards. Total losses are estimated at $604.
• Antioco Castaneda Varela, 37, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, reported at 2:06 p.m. March 19 that someone stole his debit card. Varela told police that he accidentally left his wallet on his vehicle before driving away without retrieving it. Though he was able to collect some of the items that he had placed in the wallet later, he told officers that his debit card had been charged at a gas station and a Walmart after he lost it. Total losses are estimated at $323.
