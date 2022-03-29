Theft
Blount County
• Sherry D. Presley, 60, Rockford Court, Rockford, reported at 9:14 a.m. March 28 that someone stole her car. Losses are valued at $15,000.
• Tineke Farley, 78, Ashlyns Way, Maryville, reported at 8:20 a.m. March 28 that someone stole a jewelry box from her house. She provided police with an itemized list of items inside the jewelry box, but said that the box also contained items she had not itemized. Total losses are estimated at $25,000.
Maryville
• Martha N. Amburn, 84, South Everett High Road, reported at 3:42 p.m. March 28 that someone withdrew $50,549.95 from her bank account without her permission.
