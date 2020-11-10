Theft
Maryville
• An employee with Penske Truck Rental, Parkside Drive, Knoxville, reported at 3:26 p.m. Nov. 5 that someone rented a truck from Maryville Home Depot, Foothills Mall Drive, and never returned it. The value of the truck was estimated at $60,000.
• John Pomeroy Jr., Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 2:01 p.m. Nov. 5 that someone kept his tag on a vehicle he sold her without his permission.
Blount County
• Chelsea R. Guess, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:53 a.m. Nov. 9 that someone stole her 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage from her driveway. She had suspicions that someone she let stay in her residence overnight stole the vehicle, an incident report states. The total value of the vehicle was $20,000.
