• Tracee A. Belitz, Six Mile Road, Maryville, reported at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone had stolen a number of property line stakes and no trespassing signs from her property. The total loss was estimated at $180.
• Seth Ridout, Watershaw Drive, Friendsville, reported at 9:58 a.m. Oct. 3 that someone had stolen his tools from a residence where he was working on North Farnum Street. Closer inspection also revealed that tools belonging to Douglas A. Pisecki, Terrace View Drive, Louisville, had also been taken. The total loss for Ridout was $660 and the total loss for Pisecki was $925.
Maryville
• Shawn Michael Sullivan, Tallassee, reported at 1:06 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone had taken his son's phone. The total loss was estimated at $1,200.
• Michael Ryan Smith, South Court Street, Maryville, reported at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone had taken cash from a drawer at his residence. The total loss was estimated at $1,550.
• Carlos Wallace, Knoxville, reported at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 3 that two male subjects had taken a hammer and approximately fifty nails from a shed he owns on Montvale Station Road. The total loss was estimated at $20.
• Megan L. Cronkwright, Maple Lane, Greenback, reported at 9:53 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone had cut the lock off her locker at National Fitness, 1644 West Broadway Lane, Maryville, and taken her wallet from inside. The total loss was estimated at $265.
Alcoa
• Matthew Newport, Georgia, reported at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone had taken a black 20-foot trailer belonging to Hydro Design, Georgia, from a construction site on Topside Road. The total loss was estimated at $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.