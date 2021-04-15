Thefts
Alcoa
• Griffen J. Ray, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, reported at 2:06 p.m. April 14 that someone stole his mountain bike.
• Brittany E. Mincy, Zina Lane, Maryville, reported at 4:51 p.m. April 14 that someone stole her Coach wallet and vehicle key.
• Keeana I. Agee, Rutledge Street, Louisville, reported at 10:26 a.m. April 12 that someone stole an Acer laptop, Samsung tablet and Mercury doorbell camera.
• Melissa Ann Frank, Michelle Place, Maryville, reported at 8:12 p.m. April 13 that someone stole her wallet while she was shopping at Dollar General, 1755 Topside Road, Louisville.
Maryville
• Alex Brookie Harris, Crye Road, Maryville, reported at 3:36 p.m. April 13 that someone stole his $50 iPhone SE, then threatened him with a knife when confronted about it.
• Amy R. Buchanan, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, reported at 1:18 p.m. April 13 that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, and stole $514.43 worth of items.
