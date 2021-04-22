Thefts
Blount County
• Hailey R. Decker, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, reported at 12:10 p.m. April 21 that someone stole $4,268 worth of tools from her enclosed trailer.
Alcoa
• Jason Allen Stewart, Maryville, reported at 12:51 p.m. April 21 that someone stole his business folder containing a $100 Metro PCS tablet and a $300 Metro PCS cellphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.