Thefts
Blount County
• Tammy D. Lance, Louisville Road, Louisville, reported at 7:45 p.m. April 22 that someone stole a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from her residence between April 19 and April 22. The truck is valued at $6,000.
• David N. Oswalt, Tech Avenue, Maryville, reported at 12:57 p.m. April 22 that someone stole a $28 tag off of his vehicle, a 1999 Toyota Tacoma.
• Frank E. Robison, Indian Warpath Road, Maryville, reported at 10:19 a.m. April 22 that someone broke into an outbuilding on his property and stole several items, including tools, lawn care equipment, fishing equipment and a small motorcycle all valued at $5,320.
