Thefts
Alcoa
• A manager of Twin City Nissan, 3247 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 11 that a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen. Someone with a South Carolina driver's license left the lot on April 24 with the car, valued at $20,990. The person's plan to finance the vehicle was denied, and attempts to contact the person or repossess the car have been unsuccessful.
Blount County
• Harvey H. Costner, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, reported at 3:04 p.m. Aug. 11 that someone stole two trail cameras from his tree.
