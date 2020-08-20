Thefts
Maryville
• Clyde Joseph Perry, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, reported at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 19 that someone stole various guns and lawn care equipment from his garage within the past week. A total of 14 firearms, a weed trimmer and a leaf blower were missing from the garage and are valued at $8,300.
Blount County
• Terron R. Moore, Lovers Lane, Townsend, reported at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 that someone stole two Bose speakers from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on Sparks Drive, Maryville. The speakers are valued at $100.
• Philip G. Malach, Hobbs Road, Louisville, reported at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 19 that someone stole his Glock Model 17 from the center console of his vehicle. The firearm is valued at $500.
