Thefts
Alcoa
• Brian Allen Hughes, Adkins Way, Louisville, reported at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 that his vehicle license plate was stolen.
Maryville
• Billy R. Clemmer reported at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 25 that someone cut the latch on his enclosed trailer at Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville, and stole tools valued at $5,902.
• Christian Jared Smith, Windridge Drive, Maryville reported at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 that several items were stolen from his residence while he was away. The items were valued at $21,650.
