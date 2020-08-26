Thefts
Blount County
• James D. Wrinkle, Cusick Road, Maryville, reported at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 26 that someone broke into the Green Acres Flea Market, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville, and stole approximately 300 plastic and metal costume rings. The total value of the rings was $3,000. The break-in also resulted in damage to a glass display case. The total value of the display case was $500.
Alcoa
• Andrew B. Moses, North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 3:19 p.m. Aug. 26 that someone stole his 2004 BMW off the side of Pellissippi Parkway near the Topside Road exit.
