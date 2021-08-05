Thefts
Blount County
• The owner of Punkin Center Motorcycle Resort, 7304 Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, reported at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 4 that he is having an ongoing issue with people entering the campground and stealing items. The offenders have stolen $390 worth of items, an incident report states.
• James E. Cope, Dusty Lane, Maryville, reported at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 4 that someone broke into his residence, destroyed his $200 back door and stole $600 worth of items.
• The owner of Fort Knox Systems, 250 Boling Road, Seymour, reported at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 4 that he sold and installed two televisions, each worth $4,900, for a Maryville man. The man paid $11,200 for the products and installation, but later reported fraud, removing $11,200 from the owner's bank account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.