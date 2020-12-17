Thefts
Maryville
• Kendra Fields, Atchley Apartments, Atchley Drive, reported at 2:42 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone stole her wallet out of her car.
Blount
• Rosa B. Greene, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone stole a lockbox from her vehicle. It contained prescription medication and her boyfriend's birth certificate. The stolen items are valued at $161.50.
