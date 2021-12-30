Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at Gamestop, 1074 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 that two people worked together to steal a Nintendo Switch from the store. One distracted the worker while the other stole the console from behind the counter. It was valued at $350.
• An employee of Doug Justus Auto, 872 Mimosa Heights Drive, reported at 1:16 p.m. Dec. 29 that two vehicles had been stolen from the car lot. They were valued at approximately $20,000. One was stripped and later recovered by the Harriman Police Department.
Blount County
• The pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1020 Walker Road, reported at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 that someone stole the catalytic convertor off the church van. It was valued at $300.
• Noah A. Beasley, Whites Mill Road, reported at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 29 that someone stole a firearm from his bedroom. It was valued at $350. He told deputies it disappeared after a Christmas party held at his residence and he knew who took it, but didn't give deputies the name. The report was filed in case the firearm was pawned.
Maryville
• Betty C. Edwards, Royal Oaks Drive, reported at 3:21 p.m. Dec. 28 that someone stole jewelry from within a bag in one of her dresser drawers. The three pieces of jewelry were valued at approximately $10,995.
• The manager of Ulta Beauty, 734 Watkins Road, reported at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 28 that two people were seen on surveillance footage stealing $973 worth of items by stuffing them into their clothing.
