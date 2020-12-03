Thefts
Maryville
• Sandra N. Rosas Morris, Cunningham Street, Maryville, reported at 1:41 p.m. Dec. 2 that she left her Samsung S10 phone on the counter at Weigel's, 1920 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, and when she came back to get it, it was gone. The phone contained a collapsible wallet that also held her debit card and gas card, an incident report states. Morris tracked the phone through GPS, and it pinged at several locations in Madisonville before it was turned off somewhere else. The total value of the phone was $749.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., reported at 12:26 p.m. Dec. 2 that, on multiple dates between Sept. 30 and Nov. 29, a woman rang up merchandise using a different tag, altering the price of the items. The total value of stolen merchandise was $456.51.
Alcoa
• Geanna G. Hodge, Mildred Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:46 a.m. Dec. 2 that someone stole her Ford Crown Victoria vehicle and debit card. Hodge said she let a man borrow her vehicle and debit card to run a few errands on Dec. 1, but he didn't return and made large withdrawals from her bank account, an incident report states.
• Eleanor F. Hurst, Rocky Waters Drive, Louisville, reported at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 2 that on Dec. 1 she came home to find a package she ordered from Lowe's ripped open and laying in her driveway. The total value of the package's contents was $49.98.
