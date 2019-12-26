Thefts
Maryville
• Tom Andrew Githiens, Bastogne Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 23 that his trampoline was stolen. Githiens stated that the last time he saw his trampoline was at approximately 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20, and when he returned home on 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the support poles to the trampoline were lying in his yard, but the trampoline itself was missing. The man stated that members on a neighborhood watch Facebook group posted that they saw a vehicle leaving the neighborhood with a trampoline on a trailer. The total estimated loss is $450.
• John T. Hartman, Chesty Puller Circle, Maryville, reported that his cellphone was either taken, or fell of his belt holder, at the Maryville Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S. When Hartman couldn't locate the phone he used a phone locator app, and the phone's GPS showed that it was somewhere near The Island in Pigeon Forge. An officer advised the man to contact the Pigeon Forge Police Department and keep a close eye on all financial accounts.
