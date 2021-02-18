Thefts
Blount County
• Melissa D. Epperson, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 17 that someone stole her 2010 Kia Soul, valued at $15,000, from her residence.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 4:22 p.m. Feb. 17 that a woman entered the store, placed $79 worth of items in her tote bag and tried to leave without purchasing them. The woman fled after being stopped by store employees, who took her bag containing her wallet, various cards and two hypodermic needles, an incident report states.
